Be a constructive force from within govt, Umno Youth told

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan acknowledged that some have called Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh ‘rude’ for speaking out loudly on various issues at the wing’s recent special convention.

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has urged the party’s youth wing to channel their boldness responsibly, calling on them to serve as a “constructive opposition within the government”.

Mohamad, who is better known as Tok Mat, said he is aware that certain quarters have labelled Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh as “rude” for speaking out loudly on public issues at its recent special convention.

“I don’t see it that way. The role of the youth wing is indeed to be bold and rebellious. Their duty is to serve as a clarion call,” he said at the opening of the general assembly of Umno’s Wanita, Youth, and Puteri wings tonight at the Putra World Trace Centre here.

“Akmal, continue to be courageous. But be a constructive opposition from within the government,” he said.

Mohamad said the youth wing must be the first line of defence if government policies were seen as harmful to the Malays or burdensome to the rakyat.

MORE TO COME