Enough sulking, let’s close ranks, Zahid tells MCA, MIC

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged MCA and MIC to close ranks and focus on Barisan Nasional, with two parties mulling the possibility of leaving Malaysia’s grand old coalition.

Zahid acknowledged that the decision to join Pakatan Harapan in forming the unity government had affected ties between the BN components, particularly MCA and MIC.

However, he thanked MCA president Wee Ka Siong and MIC deputy president M Saravanan for attending the opening of Umno’s general assembly this morning.

“It’s okay to sulk for a while. But let’s now all return (to BN). Let’s embrace one another again.

“So please stop sulking. We aren’t capable of coaxing you anymore. Return (to BN),” he said in his opening speech, while glancing at Wee and Saravanan.

MORE TO COME