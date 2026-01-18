Akmal’s ‘solo fight’ with DAP won’t affect Umno-PH ties, say analysts

Dr Akmal Saleh announced his intention to leave his position as Melaka state rural development, agriculture and food security committee chairman at the Umno Youth assembly on Thursday.

PETALING JAYA : Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh’s decision to resign from his Melaka state exco post to “fight DAP till the end” is unlikely to affect the overall ties between Umno and Pakatan Harapan, say political analysts.

Mazlan Ali of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia said the Wanita Umno and Puteri wings and the national leadership do not share Umno Youth’s stance.

“Nobody is following him. Therefore, Akmal’s actions would not affect the party’s (ties with PH),” he told FMT.

Syaza Shukri of the International Islamic University Malaysia said that while the Umno Youth chapters in other states may emulate Akmal, this is likely to happen mainly in the Malay-majority areas.

“State chapters may follow his example by severing ties with their DAP or PH counterparts, mostly where Umno dominates,” she said.

Akmal announced his resignation as the state rural development, agriculture and food security committee chairman, effective next week, during the Umno Youth assembly on Thursday.

The Merlimau assemblyman has frequently locked horns with DAP leaders over various issues despite the two parties being allies in the federal and state governments.

At a special Umno Youth convention on Jan 3, Akmal had called on the party to withdraw its support for the unity government and join the opposition, citing repeated violations of so-called “red lines” involving the 3R issues of race, religion and royalty.

However, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party would remain loyal to the unity government until the next general election.

Free to criticise DAP

Syaza said the resignation will allow Akmal to criticise DAP more aggressively ahead of the Melaka state election, expected later this year.

“But he would still be held back by Umno’s overall working relationship with DAP at the national level,” she said.

Mazlan said Akmal’s resignation demonstrates loyalty to his anti-DAP stance, but suggested that he could have appeared “more principled” if he also stepped down as Umno Youth chief.

Syaza said, however, that quitting the Youth chief post would leave him politically vulnerable, adding: “If he leaves the position, he would become a political pariah. Where would his platform be?”

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara argued that resigning as Youth chief would have little effect federally, as Umno lacks dominance in Putrajaya to make a decisive impact.

“That is because although Barisan Nasional remains a pillar of the stability in the federal government, they are no longer dominant,” he added.