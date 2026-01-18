DAP stays on course despite ‘threat’ from rivals, says Loke

Loke Siew Fook advised DAP members not to entertain threats from its political rivals and focus instead on the party’s objectives.

KLANG : DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook remains unfazed by recent attacks by political rivals, emphasising that DAP’s focus stays on issues that matter to the people.

However, Loke said the party will not shy away from confrontation.

“Those who want to fight DAP have a right to do so – you can fight us, we can also fight you,” he said, without specifying who his remarks were aimed at.

“However, when we entered politics, and when DAP was established, it was not to oppose any particular party, people, or race.

“We joined DAP not to fight others, but to combat corruption, abuse of power, and racial rhetoric,” he said at the Selangor DAP Convention in Klang today.

Loke also advised party members not to entertain such threats and focus instead on DAP’s objectives.

“We don’t have to deal with people who may have unclear direction (and) thoughts that are not very mature,” he said.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh had on Thursday announced his resignation as a Melaka executive councillor effective next week, vowing to “fight DAP to the end”.

Akmal said this at the Umno Youth general assembly, adding that he had discussed the matter with party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Loke also said DAP should not be apologetic about pushing its agenda, as outlined in its election manifesto.

“There are agendas like institutional reform and issues close to the community. We will fight for them and push them forward.

“But, of course, in the Cabinet, negotiation and dialogue are necessary to reach a consensus.”

Loke also dismissed claims that the party only represents specific communities.

“DAP is a party for all Malaysians,” he said, citing support for initiatives that enhance public safety and economic welfare across communities.

Fierce anti-DAP rhetoric and renewed calls to reunite Malay parties under Umno’s banner emerged as the defining moments of the Umno general assembly.

Delegates repeatedly brought up anti-DAP sentiments in their speeches, despite senior leaders’ efforts to calm concerns and refocus the party on Malay unity.