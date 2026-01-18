Zahid ready to withdraw ‘Team B’ remarks if DAP offended

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had attended PPP’s general assembly at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says he is willing to withdraw his comments on the existence of a “Team B” within DAP if the party takes offence.

Zahid said he never meant to portray the existence of several camps in DAP, but only sought to clarify that there were conflicting statements from a small group of leaders that did not reflect the party’s official stance.

“So it was just an illustration, not proof of factions within DAP.

“If it offends DAP, I withdraw what I said, but it was never my intention to suggest that there are several camps in the party,” he told a press conference following the People’s Progressive Party’s general assembly at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

He was responding to DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook, who denied the existence of factions within the party.

Loke said this morning there is no “Team A, B, or C” in DAP, only one team – “Team DAP”.

Yesterday, speaking at the Umno general assembly, Zahid suggested that Loke had hinted to him the existence of a “Team B” in DAP, which is not aligned with the party’s top leadership.

He claimed that this faction was behind certain statements directed at former prime minister Najib Razak, who is currently imprisoned, and Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh.

Zahid reportedly said those who attacked Najib and Akmal were part of DAP’s “Team B”, implying a division within the party.

He also cited the views of Umno vice-president Johari Ghani and deputy president Mohamad Hasan, who previously emphasised that differing opinions within a group should not be regarded as DAP’s official position.