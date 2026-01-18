‘Tekad Ummah’ must avoid old rhetoric, say analysts

On Thursday, Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said the wing will organise the ‘Tekad Ummah’ gathering to bring together Malay parties, NGOs and academics. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The proposed Tekad Ummah gathering must avoid recycled rhetoric and offer real reforms for Malays and Muslims, says an analyst.

Syaza Shukri of the International Islamic University Malaysia said efforts to unite the ummah could be positive, but discussions on bigger issues affecting the country were still lacking.

“Will they discuss how corruption has harmed Muslims? I do not see what reforms they can bring if the discussions are less based on data, but more on continuing rhetoric,” she told FMT.

On Thursday, Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said the wing would organise the Tekad Ummah after the conclusion of Umno’s 2025 general assembly.

It will bring together Malay political parties, non-governmental organisations, and Malay academics.

Akmal said the gathering was meant to discuss the interests of religion and race, and rejected claims it would promote hatred towards other communities.

He also said he was ready to lead the effort in the name of ummah unity.

However, Syaza questioned whether the push was driven more by politics, saying many leaders wanted to be seen as “unifiers”.

Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri of Global Asia Consulting said such a gathering could be unproductive without a policy paper, a clear action plan, and proper monitoring.

“Without these, it is just a stage for rhetoric that strengthens sentiment without solving the structural problems behind the dissatisfaction (of the community),” he said.

He said Akmal should present “measurable and more inclusive policy proposals to show sincerity”.

“He should invite non-Malay representatives as observers and, more importantly, avoid rhetoric that could inflame racial sentiment.

“Focus on economic and institutional solutions instead,” he said.