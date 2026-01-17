Unity govt partners have been supportive of Umno’s work, says Zahid

(From left) DAP leaders Gobind Singh Deo and Loke Siew Fook, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, and GRS president Hajiji Noor were praised by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

PETALING JAYA : Umno president and deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has showered praise on the party’s partners in the unity government, saying their leaders have been supportive of Umno’s initiatives, including in terms of its Bumiputera agenda.

Critics who used the label “UmDAP” to mock Umno’s relationship with DAP were outsiders jealous of Umno being in the government “when in fact they had previously been ‘married’ to DAP four times”, he said in a jab at PAS who had previously been allied with DAP.

Zahid singled out DAP leaders Gobind Singh Deo and Loke Siew Fook, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, and GRS president Hajiji Noor for their support.

He said Gobind had been on the committee for the Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024 which Zahid had chaired. “I wanted to test Gobind to see whether he would go against any of our suggestions, but he did not oppose even a single one,” he said in a press conference after closing the Umno general assembly today.

Zahid also praised DAP secretary-general and transport minister Loke Siew Fook for supporting his recommendations in the Cabinet committee on road safety and traffic congestion.

“Amanah president Mohamad Sabu also said Umno’s agenda is Amanah’s agenda, and they support all (our initiatives). The same goes for (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah president) Hajiji Noor. Although there are non-Malays in the party, they also champion the Malays as we do,” he said.