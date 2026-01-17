Puteri Umno voices frustration over years of unheeded proposals

Puteri Umno information chief Shamellya Azizi reaffirmed the wing’s loyalty to Umno and its commitment to representing grassroots voices, particularly those of young women.

PETALING JAYA : Puteri Umno information chief Shamellya Norazizi has voiced frustration over what she describes as prolonged silence from the party leadership regarding motions submitted by the young women’s wing, including proposals dating back years.

Shamellya said despite years of having repeatedly brought motions to the party, the wing had yet to receive any definitive responses.

“Silence is also an answer,” she said in a statement posted on her Facebook page, adding that the wing had regardless fulfilled its responsibilities whenever called upon.

Shamellya said if proposals spanning 40 years had failed to gain traction, the likelihood of meaningful progress on issues such as the 30% women’s quota appeared slim.

“For three years, we have worked to empower Puteri as catalysts for change, only for those efforts to be dismissed without a single answer,” she said.

“If this is the price to be paid for carrying the voice of Puteri’s grassroots, we will continue to observe and learn,” she said.

On Thursday, Puteri Umno reiterated its call during the Umno general assembly for women to comprise at least 30% of candidates at the next general election.

Puteri Umno chief Nurul Amal Fauzi said female involvement in the party must go beyond slogans and be reflected through meaningful roles and responsibilities.

Amal said the forthcoming state elections in Melaka and Johor would serve as a test of whether the party’s commitment to women’s participation was genuine or merely rhetorical, adding that Puteri deserved a strategic role based on its members’ potential and capabilities.