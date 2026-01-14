Sabah election loss reflects Umno’s weak state agenda, says Tok Mat

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan said the party was too absorbed in national issues and did not have a comprehensive agenda for Sabah and its people.

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno performed poorly in the Nov 29 Sabah state election because it had been too absorbed in national issues and had not clearly presented a comprehensive agenda for the state, according to deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

Mohamad, better known as Tok Mat, said the party’s drubbing in the state polls must be examined with honesty and humility.

“We had been too absorbed in national issues, without strongly presenting a comprehensive agenda for Sabah and its people.

“We failed to read a rapidly changing environment, and that is why the people of Sabah have punished us,” he said at the opening of the general assembly of Umno’s Wanita, Youth, and Puteri wings at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur tonight.

Mohamad pointed out that parties from the unity government in Peninsular Malaysia were completely rejected in Sabah.

“DAP returned empty-handed, while PKR barely survived.

“As for Umno, we won seats, but not enough to boast,” he said.

Barisan Nasional, which includes Umno, won only six of the 45 seats it contested in the state election as Sabahans voted overwhelmingly in favour of local parties.

Mohamad said there was a time when Sabah was Umno’s stronghold, with the largest membership and the most divisions, “but today, our position and reality are very different”.

“Umno is no longer seen or heard as a powerful advocate for Sabah’s interests and its people,” he said.

The election results showed that only one top Sabah Umno leader had won – Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin in Lamag.

Bung died on Dec 5, resulting in by-elections being called in Lamag and the parliamentary seat he held, Kinabatangan.

Former chief minister Salleh Said Keruak was defeated in Usukan, and Sabah Umno information chief Suhaimi Nasir and election director Jeffrey Nor Mohamed lost in Sungai Sibuga and Tanjung Keramat, respectively.

Besides the traditional seats of Usukan and Sungai Sibuga, BN lost strongholds like Tempasuk, Sugut, Balung and Tanjung Batu.

Bung’s son, Naim Kurniawan, will defend the Kinabatangan seat for BN in the Jan 24 by-election against Warisan candidate Saddi Abdul Rahman and independent Goldam Hamid.

In the by-election for the Lamag seat, also set for the same day, BN’s Ismail Ayob will face a straight fight against Warisan’s Mazliwati Abdul Malik Chua.