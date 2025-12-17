Up to cops to probe Dr M’s claim Muhyiddin ‘stole’ party funds, says PAS

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said only a police investigation can determine whether Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s claims against Muhyiddin Yassin (right) are true or otherwise.

PETALING JAYA : PAS says it is up to the authorities to investigate allegations that Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin misappropriated party funds, as claimed by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said only an investigation could determine whether Mahathir’s claims against Muhyiddin were true or otherwise.

“Mahathir’s accusation is one made against a former prime minister who no longer holds power,” he told FMT.

“If the police find there is a case, then they should investigate it.”

The Pasir Mas MP also said the revelations made by former PKR Wangsa Maju chief Lai Chen Heng were more damaging than the allegations surrounding Muhyiddin.

“If this is not properly investigated, how can the people trust that the country is being governed well?” he asked.

In October, PKR’s disciplinary board suspended Lai for a year following the spread of a video in which he appears to discuss financial contributions to his division from a prominent businessman.

Lai allegedly referred to them as “unaudited funds” associated with a senior political leader. He later claimed that the clip had been selectively edited and circulated with malicious intentions.

Last week, Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional chairman, denied Mahathir’s claim in a viral video that he had stolen and kept party funds at home.

Muhyiddin said all party contributions were deposited into party accounts managed by the treasurer-general.

Johor Bersatu Youth claimed a video clip recorded during their recent meeting with Mahathir was “misleading” as it had been edited for the political benefit of certain individuals.

PKR Youth chief Kamil Munim has urged Muhyiddin to lodge a police report, describing Mahathir’s allegations as “very serious”.

However, Muhyiddin said he has no intention of taking legal action against Mahathir as he respects the veteran politician and supports his efforts to foster Malay unity.