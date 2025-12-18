BN considering Bung’s son as Kinabatangan candidate, says Zahid

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said there has been positive feedback on Naim Kurniawan from voters in Kinabatangan. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Barisan Nasional is considering fielding Naim Kurniawan, the son of the late Bung Moktar Radin, as its candidate for the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election scheduled for January next year, says BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The deputy prime minister and Umno president said Bung had previously suggested that Naim be given the opportunity to contest the seat, although the matter has yet to be brought to the Umno and BN Supreme Councils.

He said feedback from voters in Kinabatangan towards Naim has also been positive.

“Nevertheless, I need to hold discussions with fellow leaders as well as our partners in the Sabah government,” Bernama reported him as saying in Kuala Lumpur today.

Zahid also expressed appreciation to Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor for saying Gabungan Rakyat Sabah will likely not contest the Kinabatangan and Lamag parliamentary and state by-elections.

Both seats were left vacant following Sabah BN chairman Bung’s death on Dec 5.

The Election Commission has set polling day for the by-elections for Jan 24, with nomination day and early voting scheduled for Jan 10 and Jan 20, respectively.

In the Sabah election on Nov 29, Bung retained Lamag with a majority of 153 votes in a six-way contest.