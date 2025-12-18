Cable theft since 2023 cost Prasarana RM20.6mil in losses

Prasarana said the impact of cable theft goes beyond financial losses, as it disrupts rail service with trip delays and safety concerns for public transport users.

PETALING JAYA : Cable theft along rail tracks, an ongoing problem for the past three years, has cost Prasarana Malaysia Bhd RM20.6 million in losses, a figure the public transport operator says reflects a continuous and worrying trend.

The public transport operator also revealed a hike in the number of theft cases recorded, with 69 cases this year – a 68% increase from the 41 recorded last year.

The increase is attributed to demand and the rising market price of copper-based cable, making the crime profitable for syndicates.

“Cable theft does not only involve rail service operations handled by Prasarana, but also the services of other rail operators, as well as communications companies.

“This clearly shows that this crime is repetitive in nature and planned, with widespread implications on the nation’s critical infrastructure,” Prasarana said in a statement.

Prasarana’s group chief health, safety, security, environment & sustainable development officer, Idzqandar Abu Bakar, said the operator had implemented various preventive measures such as deploying security officers, joint patrols with the police, installing high-tech CCTVs, as well as testing the use of sniffer dogs along the Kajang and Putrajaya routes.

The firm has also collaborated with MRT Corp Sdn Bhd to strengthen physical safety features at specific locations.

“However, in reality, with a rail network that spans over 200km, we can’t handle it alone without the support of the enforcement ecosystem and more thorough supervision,” Idzqandar said.

Despite these measures, Prasarana said that theft incidents continued to occur, with some cases involving the same individuals.

“Therefore, Prasarana is calling for the cooperation of all interest groups, including enforcement agencies, lawmakers, industry players and the public, to address this issue collectively.

“Members of the public are urged to immediately file reports with the police on any suspicious activities, especially on the rail tracks, so that swift action can be taken against them.”