Price revisions ahead for Rapid KL travel passes

PETALING JAYA : Prasarana Malaysia Bhd has announced price revisions for the various Rapid KL travel passes offered to commuters, although the monthly My50 pass will remain at RM50.

Prasarana said the new prices would come into effect on Jan 1, in view of the need to ensure more stable and sustainable public transportation in the long term.

It added that the last price revision was in 2009.

The public transport operator will also introduce a new 30-day Rapid Bulanan pass which provides unlimited travel across Rapid KL’s rail and bus networks at RM150 for both Malaysians and non-citizens.

The Rapid Kota pass will be fixed at RM10 for a one-day pass and RM25 for three days, with the two-day pass scrapped from next year.

The Rapid Kembara pass will be sold at RM25 for a one-day pass and RM55 for three days, with the two-day pass also done away with.

The Rapid Keluarga pass will be sold at RM30 from 2026.

The Rapid Pelajar pass for students meanwhile will be only sold to Malaysians from next year. However, foreign students will be allowed to extend their existing passes until Dec 31, 2026, at a 50% discount rate.

In a statement, Prasarana said the price of the My50, Rapid Emas and Ramid Mesra passes would remain unchanged.

“This price adjustment was made following holistic studies on usage patterns, the expansion of our transport networks and current operational costs,” said P Ashok, acting head of Prasana’s customer experience and marketing department.

“Despite the adjustments, these Rapid KL travel passes still offer daily users the best value through consistent savings, unlimited travel and improved mobility,” he added.