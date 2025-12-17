Dept launches probe after carcasses found at abandoned veterinary clinic

The carcasses of a cat and a dog found at the abandoned veterinary clinic in Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya.

PETALING JAYA : The Selangor department of veterinary services is investigating suspected animal neglect after dead pets were discovered at a now-defunct veterinary clinic at Damansara Damai here.

The department said it received a complaint together with a video, which had gone viral, showing dead animals in cages.

It said its officers visited the clinic at 12.30pm today and found a dog and a cat dead in separate cages.

“Initial checks estimated that both animals had been dead for one to two weeks. The DVS officers seized the two carcasses and the cages for further examination and investigation,” it said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 for animal cruelty through neglect, which carries a fine of between RM20,000 and RM100,000 or a jail term of up to three years, upon conviction.

Earlier today, Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia said a cat and a dog were found dead in their enclosures. Another cat which survived was taken for treatment.

The association said a police report was filed by former clinic workers last Saturday, and that while the clinic was no longer operational, those responsible for abandoning the animals should be held accountable.