Peka urges vet council to suspend owner of abandoned clinic

PETALING JAYA : Pertubuhan Pelindung Khazanah Alam (Peka) has called on the Malaysian Veterinary Council (MVC) to suspend the owner of the now-defunct veterinary clinic in Damansara Damai where a cat and a dog were found dead in their enclosures.

Peka president Rajesh Nagarajan questioned the lack of action against the owner of the clinic following the discovery of the animals’ remains.

“By right, this doctor should have been suspended by now. What is MVC doing? Why so quiet? This is the problem in Malaysia. Everyone stays silent.

“Suspend her and investigate her. There are no excuses, such as claiming that no reports have been received. This case has been in the news and has made headlines repeatedly. To suggest otherwise is unacceptable,” Rajesh told a press conference at the office of law firm Messrs Raj & Sach here today.

In an Instagram post last week, animal rescuer Shima Aris had shared photographs and videos of the dead pets which were found in a cage and a carrier in the abandoned clinic.

Rajesh alleged that the clinic owner had threatened legal action against those who spoke up on the condition of the practice.

“How can someone who failed to feed animals under her care, resulting in their deaths, now threaten to sue activists who exposed the truth?

“The evidence is very clear. A dog and a cat died. The clinic was in an appalling state, resembling a rubbish dump. What exactly are we waiting for?” he added.

Despite the issue emerging earlier this month, Rajesh said authorities had yet to act, giving only “empty promises” instead of concrete measures.

On Dec 18, the Selangor veterinary services department said it was investigating the incident. It said initial checks indicated that the animals had been dead for one to two weeks and that officers had seized the carcasses and cages for further investigation.

Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia said a police report was filed on Dec 13 by former clinic workers, and that while the clinic was no longer operational, those responsible for abandoning the animals must be held accountable.