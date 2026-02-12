Vet council’s silence ‘unacceptable’, animal rights group mulls legal action

The Malaysian Veterinary Council, as a statutory regulator, has a legal duty to act in the public interest, says an animal rights group. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : An animal rights group is mulling legal action against the Malaysian Veterinary Council over its failure to clarify whether disciplinary action has been taken against a veterinarian charged in court with animal neglect.

Lawyers for Animal Rights said the allegations against Dr Fadzilah A’ini A Kadir involved “serious breaches” of animal welfare, with nearly 2,000 public complaints, and criminal charges under the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

The MVC, as a statutory regulator, had a clear legal duty to act in the public interest—independently of criminal proceedings, it said.

The group’s lawyers, Rajesh Nagarajan and Sachpreetraj Singh Sohanpal, said they had sent a formal legal enquiry to the MVC on Jan 22, seeking confirmation whether disciplinary proceedings had commenced or if the practitioner remained licensed.

They also sought to confirm if interim protective measures have been put in place.

According to the group, the Veterinary Surgeons Act 1974 empowers the MVC to hold inquiries into professional misconduct and to suspend or remove a veterinary surgeon’s name from its register.

They also said a response from MVC was vital as there had been significant public concern regarding veterinary professional standards and animal welfare protection in Malaysia.

The group lamented that it had yet to receive any response, adding that the council’s “silence is unacceptable”.

“Regulatory silence in the face of grave animal welfare allegations erodes public trust, undermines professional accountability, and signals institutional indifference.

“If this failure persists, legal action to compel regulatory accountability will be inevitable,” the group told FMT.

Meanwhile, Rajesh said the council could still take disciplinary action against Fadzilah despite her court case, as they were two separate issues.

On Dec 31, Fadzilah claimed trial after she was charged at the sessions court with abandoning a cat and a dog in her care and causing their deaths at the premises in December.

The charge, under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, carries a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM100,000, or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, upon conviction.