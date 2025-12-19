PN must present leaders capable of steering economy, says MP

Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah said stop-gap measures like one-off cash aid are not sustainable solutions.

PETALING JAYA : Perikatan Nasional (PN) needs to push to the forefront leaders who are capable of managing the economy ahead of the next general election (GE16), an MP says.

Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah said there was already talk that a snap GE16 could be held at the end of next year.

With this in mind, the Bersatu Supreme Council member said PN must turn its focus to offering concrete solutions for issues like the rising cost of living, stagnant income and unemployment.

Saifuddin, who oversees the education portfolio in PN’s shadow Cabinet, added that stop-gap measures like one-off cash aid were not sustainable solutions that would safeguard people’s future.

“Resolving these issues will incur costs, which means financing is needed to cover these costs. So funds need to be searched for and then expanded.

“PN needs to put forward leaders who are capable of managing economic matters, someone who has real experience and success in the economic field, and who knows what needs to be done,” he said in his Merentas Ruang column published by Sinar Harian.

In PN’s shadow Cabinet, Putrajaya MP Radzi Jidin handles the finance and economic affairs portfolio. The Bersatu vice-president was education minister from 2020 to 2022.

Bersatu’s Kubang MP Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail meanwhile oversees international trade and industry.

Saifuddin, a former foreign minister, said PN had taken a constructive approach in acting as a check and balance on the government in the past three years, proposing policies and speaking out on issues of public interest.

He cited the “new national consensus” floated by opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin, as well as PN’s protests against the sale of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd to BlackRock as examples.