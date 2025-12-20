Voters want more than leaders with economic skills, PN told

Analysts said voters want leaders who can manage the economy while ensuring social stability, and that claims of economic competence must be backed by real results.

PETALING JAYA : The ability to manage the economy alone will not be enough to win over voters in the next general election, say analysts who urge Perikatan Nasional to field leaders who also understand the importance of social stability and national unity.

Syaza Shukri of International Islamic University Malaysia said a call for PN to showcase leaders capable of managing the economy does not reflect the current political landscape, where voters are increasingly discerning and critical in assessing leadership.

“Voters today want leaders who can truly govern and drive reform, restructuring, and economic progress. But we must remember that economic growth also depends on social stability.

“So, in choosing leaders skilled in economic management, we also need those who understand that lasting economic stability comes from unity across religions and ethnic groups,” she told FMT.

Syaza was commenting on a statement by Bersatu’s Indera Mahkota MP, Saifuddin Abdullah, that PN must present leaders capable of managing the economy as the country prepares for GE16, given that Parliament is reaching the third year of its five-year term.

Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri of Global Asia Consulting questioned the claims of economic strength often associated with some PN leaders, such as Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and Bachok MP Syahir Che Sulaiman.

He said the duo, often highlighted for their economic capabilities, have yet to convincingly demonstrate such competence.

“Is this merely political posturing to bolster their image or propaganda to mask underlying weaknesses? Without solid evidence, statements like this only confuse the public and risk being seen as empty talk,” he said.

Ahmad Zaharuddin said economic management requires transparency, effective policies, and tangible results, not perception games.

“As concerned citizens, we need to evaluate every statement based on facts and actual achievements.

“Only then can we distinguish between empty rhetoric and economic strategies that truly benefit the people,” he said.