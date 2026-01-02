Sanusi not keen on PN chairmanship, proposes Samsuri for role

Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor (left) said his Terengganu counterpart, Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, is ‘better’ than him for the PN chairman’s post.

PETALING JAYA : PAS election director Sanusi Nor has no interest in becoming the next Perikatan Nasional chairman, and suggested that party vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar be appointed to the post instead.

“I don’t agree,” Sanusi told FMT when asked about calls for him to succeed Muhyiddin Yassin as PN chairman.

“There are candidates who are more deserving. I propose Samsuri, the Terengganu menteri besar.”

Yesterday, Sanusi received the PAS ulama wing chief’s blessing to be named as the next PN chairman.

In endorsing Sanusi, Ahmad Yahaya said the Kedah menteri besar was feared by his rivals and had a good grasp of politics.

He also said Sanusi is well known, approachable, and accepted by people from various backgrounds.

On Tuesday, FMT reported that PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Samsuri were among the names being considered for the post.

Today, Sanusi said the PN chairman’s post was important “as the individual would end up becoming a national leader”.

“And Samsuri is better than me (to fill the position),” he said.

He also said there were many factors to be considered, adding it should not be based on who receives more media coverage.

Sanusi also said his role in the party differed from that of Samsuri.

“I am the general at the battlefield and I work with the grassroots. Samsuri is a strategist who manages the party’s direction,” he said.

Muhyiddin, the Bersatu president, resigned as PN chairman from Jan 1 in the wake of the political crisis in Perlis.

He had led the coalition since Aug 7, 2020, when it was officially registered.