‘Samsuri as PN chief’ proposal runs into flak

Kamaruddin Noor and R Sri Sanjeevan said a party president should head PN, but Razali Idris says Samsuri Mokhtar would be a good fit.

PETALING JAYA : Two Bersatu leaders have poured cold water on a proposal for PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar to be a candidate for the post of Perikatan Nasional chairman, saying that the position is best held by a party president.

Kelantan Bersatu chief Kamaruddin Noor said the PN chairman should ideally be appointed from among party leaders while Bersatu associate wing vice-chief R Sri Sanjeevan said it would be more appropriate if the chairmans is a party president.

However, Terengganu Bersatu chief Razali Idris, a Supreme Council member, said Samsuri would be a good fit if decision-makers want the coalition to be led by a younger figure.

Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, 55, is among the names being mentioned as possible candidates for the PN chairmanship, alongside Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin and PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, according to sources close to leaders of component parties.

Another contender is PAS election director Sanusi Nor, who reportedly received the Islamic party’s ulama wing chief’s blessing to be named as the next PN chairman. Sanusi, however, said there were more deserving candidates and named Samsuri as his choice.

However, Kamaruddin questioned the proposal. He told FMT: “If the PN chairman does not hold a party presidency, how can he direct party leaders who serve as deputy chairmen? From a protocol standpoint, how would party presidents who are deputy chairmen be placed under a chairman who is not a party president?”

He said he would prefer that Muhyiddin Yassin continue to lead PN. However, if the position is to be given to PAS, while not compulsory, it would be more fitting for the PN chairman to come from among the party presidents,” he said.

Razali backed Sanusi’s proposal, saying that it was time for PN to showcase younger leaders. “Samsuri is not yet 60, and he has experience governing Terengganu for two terms as menteri besar,” he said, adding that Samsuri would also be suitable to serve as opposition leader.

Razali said that as a Terengganu executive councillor serving alongside Samsuri, the menteri besar is not a hardline figure.

“He is soft-spoken and able to sit down and discuss issues with anyone. His special officers also include non-Malays. I believe he can unite different communities if given the opportunity, with the support of all PN component parties,” he said.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang today confirmed that his party will take the helm of PN following the resignation of Muhyiddin, the Bersatu president, as coalition chairman.

A meeting to discuss potential candidates for the chairmanship will be held next week and is expected to be attended by Bersatu leaders. When asked if he was prepared to take over the PN chairmanship, Hadi said he was advanced in age. Hadi is 78.