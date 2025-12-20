Parti Rakyat Sarawak eyes 3 to 4 more seats in expanded assembly

PRS president John Sikie Tayai called on all members to give their full commitment to the party ahead of the Sarawak state election. (PRS pic)

PETALING JAYA : Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) is hoping to be allocated at least three to four more state seats by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), particularly in rural areas, following the creation of 17 new constituencies in Sarawak.

PRS currently holds 11 state seats.

Its president, John Sikie Tayai, said the party’s roots in the rural seats give it a clear understanding of the challenges faced by interior communities, such as roads, electricity supply, and access to clean water.

“Therefore, I call on all PRS members to give their full commitment to the party, to remain united, to support one another, and to work closely with GPS,” The Borneo Post quoted him as saying at a party pre-Christmas event yesterday.

The Sarawak legislative assembly passed a bill on July 7 to increase the number of seats from 82 to 99.

The bill, replacing the 2014 Composition of Membership Ordinance, was extensively debated by the government backbenchers and the assembly’s two opposition members.

FMT previously reported that PRS is expected to be allocated two of the 17 new seats, both in Iban-majority areas.