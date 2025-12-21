Hajiji puts unity first by giving way to BN, says GRS man

Hajiji Noor has shown he is sincere in strengthening cooperation with BN, said senior GRS member John Ambrose.

PETALING JAYA : Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Hajiji Noor has shown he is giving priority to unity among state government parties by giving way to Barisan Nasional in the coming Lamag and Kinabatangan by-elections, says a senior GRS member.

John Ambrose, who is on the Supreme Council of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, said Hajiji’s “wise decision” also underscored his respect for past electoral outcomes, when BN won the two seats, and was sincere in strengthening cooperation with the coalition.

“By choosing to support BN, GRS is sending a clear message that unity and collaboration are more important than contesting every seat. It also means that GRS values strengthening state and federal ties,” he was quoted by the Borneo Post as saying.

On Tuesday, Hajiji said GRS was likely to sit out the Lamag state seat and Kinabatangan parliamentary by-elections out of respect for BN.

Ambrose said Hajiji was focused on long-term political stability rather than short-term political gains.

“He knows that when Sabah is politically stable, everything else will fall into place. Economically, it allows room for Sabah to prosper. Investors will have confidence,” Ambrose said.

The Kinabatangan and Lamag seats fell vacant following the death of its incumbent Bung Moktar Radin on Dec 5.

Bung had represented Kinabatangan in the Dewan Rakyat since 1999. He was re-elected for a sixth term in November 2022, winning by a majority of 4,330 votes over his Warisan rival, Mazliwati Abdul Malek Chua.

In the Sabah state election on Nov 29, Bung defended the Lamag seat, winning with a majority of 153 votes in a six-cornered contest.