Attendance, seniority no longer key benchmarks in public service rewards

Public services department director-general Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said the government encourages civil servants to be innovative and agile in meeting public expectations. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Attendance and seniority will no longer be used as key benchmarks to determine rewards for civil servants in phase 2 of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

Public services department director-general Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said performance outcomes are now the primary determinant for rewards and recognition under the new phase, which comes into effect next month, Bernama reported him as saying.

He said phase 2 also emphasises service quality, speed of delivery and innovation as the core criteria for evaluation.

“The goal is to build an outcome-oriented public service culture that encourages civil servants to be innovative and agile in meeting public expectations.”

He added that the initiative will also serve as a strategic tool to attract and retain high-quality talent, helping to narrow the competitiveness gap between the public and private sectors.

“A competitive pay structure, supported by continuous professional development, will align the public service more closely with external market standards,” Wan Ahmad Dahlan said.

Civil servants who have signed up for the SSPA will receive the phase 2 salary adjustment next month, with the increase based on their final salary on Dec 31.

Phase 2 involves a 15% rise for the implementation group and management and professional group (P&P), and 7% for the top management group (KPT).

Civil servants in the P&P category will receive an additional 7% increase after the first phase, while the KPT group will receive an additional 3%.

In the first phase, P&P officers received an 8% increase, while those in KPT received 4%, paid from December 2024.