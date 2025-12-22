Cambodia-Thailand border committee to discuss ceasefire on Dec 24

Foreign minister Mohamad Hasan said Asean foreign ministers welcomed ongoing discussions on a ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities between Cambodia and Thailand. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The Cambodia-Thailand general border committee will convene on Dec 24 to discuss the implementation of a ceasefire between the two countries following renewed regional efforts to de-escalate tensions along their shared border.

Foreign minister Mohamad Hasan said Asean foreign ministers welcomed ongoing discussions on the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities between the two nations at the special Asean foreign ministers’ meeting here today.

Mohamad said the meeting also urged both governments to ensure that civilians affected by the conflict were able to return to their homes without obstruction, and to resume their normal lives in safety and dignity.

“The meeting expressed serious concerns on the continued tensions and hostilities, which have resulted in significant casualties, damage to civilian infrastructure, and displacement of civilians on both sides of the border,” he said.

He said Asean will continue to monitor developments and stay engaged in efforts to support a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The meeting was attended by foreign ministers and officials from member countries, including Cambodian deputy prime minister and foreign minister Prak Sokhonn and Thai foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

Thailand and Cambodia have disputed parts of their 817km land border for over a century, with fights over ancient temples sparking occasional armed clashes, including a deadly week-long artillery exchange in 2011.

Tensions flared again in May after a Cambodian soldier was killed in a skirmish, triggering a major build-up of troops and renewed fighting that has strained diplomatic ties.

The two sides agreed to a ceasefire on July 28 and signed the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord on Oct 26. However, fighting has since resumed, causing several deaths and displacing thousands of people.