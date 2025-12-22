Don’t send observers to Myanmar polls, govt told

Suhakam said Myanmar’s polls, scheduled to take place on Dec 28, do not meet the conditions of a free and fair election. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : The government should not deploy election observers for Myanmar’s polls, set to begin on Dec 28, or engage with its military junta in any form, the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) said today.

Suhakam said sending a team of observers to Myanmar would imply the legitimacy of an illegal regime, as the planned polls did not meet the conditions of a free and fair election.

“Rejecting the junta’s request for observers is one pressure point that Asean may apply to urge the military junta to move in the right direction,” it said in a statement.

Suhakam also said the ongoing conflict in Myanmar had resulted in an influx of Myanmar refugees to Malaysia, giving Malaysia the legitimacy to raise and address matters pertaining to Myanmar’s civil war under international human rights and humanitarian laws.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Malaysia, approximately 189,750 of 211,360 registered refugees and asylum seekers registered in Malaysia are from Myanmar.

Suhakam said such concerns should not be seen as a breach of Asean’s principle of non-interference, but as a legitimate exercise of responsibility based on the bloc’s commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights and regional stability.

It also suggested that Asean move from the principle of non-interference to that of non-indifference, saying its current stance had further exacerbated the conflict in Myanmar.

“Suhakam firmly supports the democratisation process of Myanmar. However, no election can be considered free or fair when civic space remains restricted, dissenting voices are silenced, and the people continue to live in fear and under oppression.”

On Oct 30, Jakarta Globe reported Asean secretary-general Kao Kim Hourn as saying the bloc had ruled out sending observers to Myanmar’s year-end election following the military junta’s invitation. However, he said members were free to individually deploy teams if they wished.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 military coup that overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and triggered an armed rebellion that has led to large parts of the country slipping out of the junta’s control.

Although Myanmar is an Asean member, the bloc has barred its military leaders from its meetings since 2022, citing their failure to adopt a five-point peace roadmap to which the top general had agreed.