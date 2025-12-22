Umno sec-gen slams Yeo for celebrating Najib’s house arrest verdict

Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said maybe the time has come for the party to review its cooperation with those who did not appreciate their contributions. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has slammed a DAP leader’s social media post celebrating the High Court’s decision to dismiss a bid by Najib Razak to serve his sentence under house arrest.

Asyraf said the comments by Yeo Bee Yin were “very rude and inhumane”.

“If you are unable to offer any sympathy, do not issue such rude and offensive statements,” he said in a Facebook post in which he also uploaded a screenshot of Yeo’s social media post.

Asyraf went on to say that maybe it was time for Umno to review its cooperation with those who did not appreciate the party’s contributions.

“What more mocking a former Umno leader who is still revered by the party which helped form the unity government.”

Following the court’s decision, Yeo, who is the DAP publicity secretary, wrote “another reason to celebrate this year end”. PKR’s Wong Chen said “justice lives” in a separate Facebook post.

Separately, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has warned against adding fuel to the fire in a cryptic message.

While Zahid did not identify anyone in particular, it is believed to be directed at those celebrating the High Court’s decision.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court today dismissed former prime minister Najib’s bid to serve his reduced six-year jail term for his SRC International Sdn Bhd conviction under house arrest, stating that it cannot be implemented as there are no legal mechanisms for it.

Najib, 72, was convicted of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds and has been serving his sentence at Kajang prison since Aug 23, 2022.

In 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board halved his prison term from 12 years to six and reduced his fine from RM210 million to RM50 million.

A judicial review was filed last year seeking to compel the government to execute a royal addendum, or supplementary decree, to place him under house arrest.