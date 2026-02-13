Hamzah is down, but not yet out, says analyst

Larut MP Hamzah Zainudin was sacked by Bersatu today and is unlikely to retain his post as parliamentary opposition leader, according to political observers. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Hamzah Zainudin’s political career is far from over though it may have hit a snag after his sacking from Bersatu, says an analyst.

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said that Hamzah, the former Bersatu deputy president, could still depend on his former party, Umno, and Perikatan Nasional ally PAS in the future.

“Right now, he is down, but he would most probably figure out something as an independent on how he can work with Umno or PAS without joining (any of them) because he doesn’t want to lose his Dewan Rakyat membership,” he told FMT, adding that Hamzah still has a strong grassroots support in Bersatu.

Under the anti-hopping law, an MP’s seat will be vacated if he joins another party from the one under which he was elected. Exceptions are provided for MPs who are sacked by their party or if their party is dissolved or deregistered.

Earlier today, Bersatu sacked Hamzah, who is also the parliamentary opposition leader, amid a leadership tussle between him and party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Bersatu disciplinary board said Hamzah had breached a provision of the party’s constitution that requires members to comply with the constitution, code of ethics, and code of conduct. Some Bersatu MPs, reportedly aligned with him, have also been sacked from the party.

Rejoining Umno?

Hamzah’s possible return to Umno was raised by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Feb 10, when he said his party remained open to welcoming back former members, including Hamzah, following the internal turmoil in Bersatu.

Hamzah was among several former Umno leaders who defected to Bersatu in 2018.

Zahid said that the Rumah Bangsa initiative provided an open platform for anyone wishing to return or join Umno, whether individually or as part of a group, Utusan Malaysia reported.

However, analyst Azmi said Hamzah had “a more difficult history with Umno” than other former Umno leaders such as Khairy Jamaluddin or Isham Jalil.

“I think Hamzah cannot do anything (now) before the next general election. He cannot join Umno or PAS. Therefore, he will remain independent,” he added.

Clamour for opposition role

Both Azmi and political scientist James Chin of the University of Tasmania said Bersatu and PAS will be expected to vie for the post of opposition leader in the Dewan Rakyat as it was unlikely that Hamzah would retain the position.

Chin said it is certain that Bersatu would want its own MP to replace Hamzah or allow PAS to do so. When asked whether Hamzah, who is Larut MP, should start lobbying PAS to help him remain in the role, the analyst said: “It won’t make much difference.”

Azmi said PAS, as the largest opposition party, would have to take over the role of opposition leader. PAS has 43 seats in the lower house.

“However, I don’t think Muhyiddin will let that happen easily. PAS has to fight for the post,” he added.