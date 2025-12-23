Tok Mat makes veiled jab at DAP after MP’s remark on house arrest verdict

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan was believed to be referring to the undersea tunnel corruption trial of DAP adviser Lim Guan Eng.

PETALING JAYA : Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan made a veiled jab at DAP today after one of its MPs celebrated Najib Razak’s failed bid to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

In a Facebook post, Mohamad wrote: “I am waiting to celebrate once the court ‘officiates’ the Penang tunnel in mid-2026.”

Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, did not name anyone in particular but was believed to be referring to the undersea tunnel corruption trial of DAP adviser Lim Guan Eng.

Lim, a former Penang chief minister, was charged with using his position at the time to ask Zarul Ahmad Zulkifli for a 10% cut of the profits from the undersea tunnel project and accepting RM3.3 million in kickbacks from the businessman.

He was also accused of two counts of dishonestly misappropriating RM208.7 million worth of state land.

Najib’s judicial review application to compel the government to execute a supplementary royal decree to place him under house arrest for the remainder of his six-year sentence was dismissed yesterday by High Court Justice Alice Loke.

Following the court’s decision, DAP’s Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin wrote “another reason to celebrate this year end”.

Her comment drew the ire of Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who described her as being “very rude and inhumane” and suggested that it might be time for the party to review its cooperation with those who were unappreciative of its contributions.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim urged all quarters to approach the matter with patience and prudence, saying it was inappropriate to escalate tensions or worsen the situation during what he described as a delicate period.