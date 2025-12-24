Anwar urges Malaysians to reject hatred, foster empathy

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today called on all Malaysians to embrace unity, dialogue and mutual respect as the foundation of the nation’s success.

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called on Malaysians to reject hatred and foster empathy as the nation prepares to celebrate Christmas tomorrow.

In his Christmas message, Anwar stressed that harmony does not arise by chance but is nurtured through fair policies, equal opportunities, and a culture of understanding among Malaysia’s multi-religious and multi-ethnic population.

“Genuine unity is reflected when every citizen is respected, protected and given the space to contribute to the nation’s progress,” he said.

He wished all Christians Merry Christmas and said he hoped the festive season would bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to Malaysia.

Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusoff also called on Malaysians to use festive celebrations as a platform to further strengthen unity, harmony and mutual respect, Bernama reported.

In his Christmas message on X, he reminded the people to always avoid elements, words or actions that could trigger anger, unease or misunderstanding.

“Religious, racial and cultural sensitivities must always be preserved to ensure that the harmony we enjoy continues to be safeguarded. Differences in backgrounds are not a reason for division, but rather a strength that unites us.

“With the spirit of tolerance, mutual understanding and respect, every celebration can serve as a strong foundation for national unity. Let us continue to work hand in hand, set aside our differences and jointly build a sustainable national economy for the well-being of the people,” he said.

Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook said the festive season was about gratitude, compassion and togetherness – values that resonated deeply with Malaysia’s diverse society.

“In a society where people of different races and religious backgrounds celebrate their traditions side by side throughout the year, this spirit of understanding and respect has long been one of Malaysia’s greatest strengths.

“As we continue to move ahead as a nation, these are values that we must safeguard and uphold, so that future progress remains inclusive, harmonious and rooted in unity,” he said in a Facebook posting, reported Bernama.

Loke also wished Malaysians safe travels during the holidays and expressed appreciation to transport frontliners and essential workers for their tireless service in keeping the nation connected throughout the festive season.