Harmony comes from respect, not uniformity, says PAS in Christmas message

PETALING JAYA : Harmony cannot be achieved through uniformity but through a sincere willingness to respect and protect the space for all Malaysians, says PAS in its Christmas message.

The party’s secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said Malaysia should continue being an example of “healthy, mature coexistence” amid rising global conflicts.

“We might not agree on all things, but we can choose to listen, understand and uphold the rights and dignity of everyone who lives under the same Malaysian sky,” he said in a statement.

“Harmony would not be achievable through uniformity, but PAS believes that it could be enjoyed through our preparedness and sincerity in appreciating and protecting the space given to all Malaysians.”

Takiyuddin added that values associated with Christmas, including love, forgiveness, humility and service, are principles shared across all faiths, including Islam.

He also said that diversity should be protected with sincerity and wisdom.

Despite differences in race and religion, Malaysians must unite to build a just, safe, and dignified nation, the Kota Bharu MP added.

“PAS would like to wish Merry Christmas to all Malaysian Christians with the hope that it would be a moment to strengthen ties, renew hopes and reaffirm our commitment to a culture of love and goodwill.”