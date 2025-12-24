Pines for Christmas trees drive demand as M’sians deck their homes

Pine trees are replacing the knock-down ones of plastic and metal in Malaysian homes this Christmas.

PETALING JAYA : Pine and fir trees cultivated and cared for over several years are replacing artificial ones as the centrepiece in many homes this Christmas.

Increasingly, people are going for the real thing over those that they can buy from the supermarket and assemble at home, according to two plant retailers who spoke with FMT.

E-commerce manager at Floristika in Bangsar Cheng Shu Ann and Theresa De Silva, a director at Rent-A-Pot Landscape in Taman Desa, said there has been an increase in the demand for the real trees this year.

“Interest in natural trees (over artificial ones) has risen noticeably, driven by returning customers and first-time buyers eager to introduce a more traditional holiday atmosphere at home,” Cheng said.

She said the premium Noble Fir, starting at RM599 each, has emerged as the store’s best seller.

“Customers love the natural pine scent, the dense and symmetrical shape, and the sturdy branches that can hold heavier ornaments, qualities that create a warm, authentic Christmas atmosphere that artificial trees cannot replicate,” she added.

Cheng said shoppers are also splurging on quality festive décor, including mini trees, wreaths and poinsettias.

Nobel Fir trees imported from Europe, known for their bluish-green needles, are gaining popularity.

“Malaysians want to create meaningful traditions at home, and bringing in a real tree has become part of that festive ritual. It’s tactile, nostalgic, aesthetic, and, for many, a standout centrepiece for the season. This explains why interest is rising even at a higher price point,” she added.

This year, she said, demand has outpaced expectations, saying that Floristika sold out its first shipment ahead of schedule and had to bring in a second container of trees.

“The accelerated sell-through rate itself demonstrates a strong uplift year-on-year,” Cheng said.

It is the same at Rent-A-Pot Landscape.

Theresa De Silva says many customers now place orders early to secure their pine trees for Christmas.

“Fresh Christmas trees such as Blue Pine and Pagoda Pine sold out early. Many customers booked their trees in advance to secure them for the holiday season,” De Silva said.

She said Christmas plants and décor, including poinsettias and flowering plants, are also in high demand, and the rise in the number of festive events this year had boosted interest in landscaping and décor services.

De Silva and Cheng expect interest in the real trees and natural décor to continue growing as more Malaysians look to bring the traditional Christmas atmosphere into their homes.