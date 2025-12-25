Cops open probe into alleged Harimau Malaya document forgery

FAM and seven naturalised Malaysian footballers were penalised by Fifa after the world football body said FAM had submitted falsified documents to confirm the players’ eligibility to play for Harimau Malaya. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Federal police have confirmed opening an investigation into allegations of document forgery involving seven naturalised Harimau Malaya players.

Bukit Aman commercial crime investigation department director Rusdi Isa said the probe was initiated after the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) lodged a police report yesterday, Berita Harian reported.

“An investigation paper has been opened, and two statements have been recorded so far,” he said, adding that the probe is being conducted under Section 468 of the Penal Code for forgery.

Last month, Fifa said the authorities in Malaysia should initiate a probe into the falsification of the seven naturalised footballers’ documents, stating that forgery was an offence “in virtually all jurisdictions”.

FAM and the seven naturalised Malaysian footballers were penalised by Fifa in September after the world football body said FAM had submitted falsified documents to confirm the players’ eligibility before Malaysia’s 2027 Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam on June 10.

FAM was fined 350,000 Swiss francs (about RM1.8 million) while each player was fined 2,000 Swiss francs (about RM10,560) and suspended for 12 months from all football-related activities, effective from the date of notification.