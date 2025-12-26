Bangladeshi workers obtain injunction against mould manufacturer

Under the injunction, Mediceram Sdn Bhd is to return the passports and other personal documents belonging to the 93 foreign workers. (Reuters pic)

PETALING JAYA : Close to 100 Bangladeshi workers for a glove mould manufacturer have obtained an ex parte injunction against their employer to prevent them from being deported, among others, pending the disposal of their civil claim and suit at the industrial court.

High Court judge Haldar Abdul Aziz allowed the workers’ ex parte application against Mediceram Sdn Bhd today.

According to the injunction, Mediceram is also barred from taking any action against the 93 workers, including revoking their work permits or temporary employment visit passes.

“Mediceram is ordered to immediately surrender all original passports and other personal documents belonging to the foreign workers,” the injunction read.

According to a statement of claim filed Dec 22, the Bangladeshi workers alleged that they had their passports held upon arrival by the employer and that they were allegedly mistreated, which subsequently led to protests and strikes.

In some instances it also led to wrongful termination of jobs, they alleged.

According to the statement of claim, the workers are seeking several injunctions, general, exemplary and aggravated damages.

They were represented by lawyers Louis Liaw and Irdina Azira Edzlyzam.

Haldar fixed Jan 7 for the inter partes hearing.

Mediceram had rejected the workers’ allegations as “fabricated claims and scandalous innuendos and negative imputations outrightly”.