See you in court again if you don’t stop defaming me, Kok tells Jamal

PETALING JAYA : DAP’s Teresa Kok has warned that she will initiate contempt proceedings against Sungai Besar Umno chief Jamal Yunos if he continues making defamatory statements that breach a High Court injunction.

The Seputeh MP said she would have “no choice” but to instruct her lawyers to take the necessary legal action, should such remarks persist.

“This is not a step I take lightly, but it may become unavoidable if such irresponsible conduct persists,” she said in a statement on Facebook today.

Kok said that the High Court injunction was in place, and that repeating or republishing defamatory remarks in defiance of it was a serious matter.

“Court orders are not optional, and no individual is above the law,” she said.

Kok sued Jamal for defamation in 2017 after he accused her of misappropriating Yayasan Warisan Anak Selangor funds under the state government’s Skim Mesra Usia Emas initiative.

In 2022, the High Court ordered Jamal to pay Kok more than RM300,000 in damages, along with costs.

Jamal deposited RM300,000 into a stakeholder account pending his appeal, but the RM66,061.65, comprising costs and interest, remained unpaid. Kok subsequently filed a writ of seizure to recover the balance.

Yesterday, Jamal auctioned a slipper and a towel he had worn during a 2016 protest to raise funds to settle the balance. He also suggested that Kok consider starting a small-scale pig farm “if her house is not located in Selangor”.

Kok said she had exercised restraint and avoided responding to provocations, but described Jamal’s recent remarks as crude and morally irresponsible, and an attempt to mock a court-ordered payment.

“To turn compliance with a court decision into a vulgar insinuation is not only offensive, but reflects a troubling disregard for basic decency and respect for the judicial process,” she said.

She said it was regrettable that Jamal continued to provoke and persist with statements that could inflame tensions, create disharmony and undermine the rule of law.

“I sincerely hope that he will reflect, stop making defamatory insinuations, and conduct himself responsibly moving forward,” she added.