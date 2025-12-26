Francissca Peter’s journey from ‘mirror concerts’ to legendary stages

For Francissca Peter, true success isn’t measured by numbers or awards – it lies in seeing her songs continue to resonate across generations.

PETALING JAYA : When she was a little girl, Francissca Peter would spend hours in her bedroom, standing in front of the mirror with a comb as her microphone, pretending to hold a concert.

“That was my world as a child. I loved singing so much,” she told FMT with a smile. That small “stage” would bring Fran, as she is fondly known, on a journey that would lead her to become one of Malaysia’s most respected singers.

Now 63, she has captivated audiences numbering in the thousands, from her early days of performing intimate club gigs to commanding legendary concert stages.

In 1986, she made history as the first winner of Anugerah Juara Lagu with her song “Sekadar Di Pinggiran”. Her talent also caught the attention of Sudirman Arshad, who played a pivotal role in her early career when she was still performing in small clubs.

“Sudirman once told me, ‘Do you know why I always come here? It’s because I want to hear you sing’,” Fran recalled.

Nearly five decades on, Fran’s music career is brimming with accomplishments. These include more than 20 No. 1 hits, over 30 local chart favourites, five consecutive Best Female Vocalist awards, five platinum albums, two gold records, and more than 30 albums spanning solo projects, duets and compilations.

Notably, 2025 marks her 47th year in the arts – not only as a singer but also as a composer, lyricist, vocal coach, and judge for talent competitions.

Yet for Fran, success isn’t defined by numbers or trophies – it lies in seeing her songs continue to resonate across generations.

Francissca, affectionately known as Fran, has loved singing since she was a little girl.

Beyond “Sekadar Di Pinggiran”, songs such as “Aku Kehilanganmu” and “Kehebatan Cinta” – her duet with legendary singer Jamal Abdillah – are still played on the radio, reimagined on social media, sung at casual gatherings, and performed in singing competitions.

“I feel proud and excited. Because of all of you, I’m still alive. My songs are still alive,” she said gratefully.

The Ipoh-born singer of Ceylonese, Scottish and Chinese descent has something of a Midas touch in the industry: almost every Malay-language song she recorded has become a hit, embraced by fans nationwide.

“Singing in Malay has never been a challenge. I love the melodies and lyrics, so the feeling comes naturally,” Fran expressed.

She rarely listens to her own recordings, preferring to leave that task to her manager. “If I listen to myself, I’m never satisfied and always want to re-record,” she chuckled.

The joy of Christmas

For Fran, the magic of Christmas lies in family, laughter and shared moments.

“I’ll be at church in the morning, then home for a festive meal and to watch the kids open their presents. The next day, we celebrate with friends,” she said, adding that she is grateful for loved ones who understand the life of a performer.

The singer of the patriotic song “Setia” also shared a heartfelt message with Malaysians.

“I hope we continue raising our children with love, respect and understanding,” she said, “so that harmony and the unique spirit of unity in this country remain strong.”