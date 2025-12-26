Najib to appeal jail sentence, fine on Monday

Lawyer Shafee Abdullah said he was left disappointed with ‘every point’ that was handed down by Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

PUTRAJAYA : Najib Razak will appeal the 15-year jail sentence and RM11.387 billion fine handed down to him by the High Court following his conviction on all 25 charges of abuse of power and money laundering in his 1MDB case.

The former prime minister’s lawyer, Shafee Abdullah, said he will appeal the “blunders” in Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah’s judgment on Monday, adding that there were “50 to 100” points that the defence would challenge.

Shafee said he was left disappointed with every “point” that was handed down by the learned judge.

“We think, with the greatest of respect to the judge, he has made so many blunders in this judgment,” he said at a press conference held at the lobby of the High Court here.

“I call it blunders because I think that is what it is – because you cannot have that many mistakes in a judgment of this importance.”

Shafee claimed that Sequerah had rejected every single objection from the defence pertaining to the admission of hearsay as evidence throughout the trial.

He noted that hearsay is inadmissible unless it falls within an exception under Section 32 of the Evidence Act 1950.

The court had earlier found Najib guilty of four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering involving RM2.28 billion in 1MDB funds deposited in his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.

Najib was sentenced to 15 years’ jail on each of his abuse of power charges, the sentences to run concurrently.

Sequerah ordered the jail term to begin in 2028, after Najib completes his six-year prison sentence in his SRC International case.

For the 21 money laundering charges, Sequerah sentenced Najib to five years’ imprisonment on each charge and ordered him to pay a recoverable sum of RM2.08 billion.