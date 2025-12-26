Rapid KL extends rail service hours for New Year’s eve celebrations

Rapid KL said the extended hours will apply to 20 LRT/MRT stations, seven BRT stations, 21 main bus routes, Rapid KL feeder services, and nine ROD zones.

KUALA LUMPUR : In celebration of New Year’s Eve 2026, Rapid KL will extend its rail service operating hours next Wednesday until 2am the next morning.

In addition, the BRT Sunway Line, selected bus routes, and Rapid KL On-Demand (ROD) services will operate until 2.30am on Jan 1, 2026.

In a statement, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad announced that the extended hours are aimed at ensuring safe, controlled, and smooth passenger movement after the celebrations, helping users plan their return journeys more efficiently.

The extended hours will apply to 20 rail stations, seven BRT stations, 21 main bus routes, Rapid KL feeder services, and nine ROD zones.

Key stations involved in the service extension include Pasar Seni, Masjid Jamek, KLCC, Ampang Park, Kampung Baru, and USJ7 for the Kelana Jaya Line; Hang Tuah, Masjid Jamek and Maluri for the Ampang/Sri Petaling Line; and Bukit Bintang and Hang Tuah for the Monorail service.

Stations on the Kajang and Putrajaya MRT Lines, including Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), Mutiara Damansara, Cochrane, Persiaran KLCC and Ampark Park will also maintain extended hours.

For the BRT Sunway Line, the Sunway-Setia Jaya, Mentari, SunMed, SunU-Monash, South Quay, and USJ 7 stations will operate until 2.30am.

“To ensure convenience, train frequency will be increased across all rail lines from 7.30pm on Dec 31 until 2am on Jan 1.

“The operating hours for selected bus routes and ROD services will also be extended to 2.30am,” read the statement,

For the latest updates and easier travel planning, the public is encouraged to follow Rapid KL’s official social media channels and download the MyRapid PULSE app.