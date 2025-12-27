Don’t just purr like a house cat, Ti tells Puchong Umno over Yeo’s remark

Former MCA vice-president Ti Lian Ker said the Puchong Umno division’s move will not impact DAP or its MP Yeo Bee Yin in any way. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Umno should take firmer action than just its Puchong division “purring like a house cat” over DAP MP Yeo Bee Yin’s remark on former prime minister Najib Razak, says MCA man Ti Lian Ker.

Ti called the division’s move to cut ties with Pakatan Harapan “toothless”, saying it changed nothing at the federal and state levels, and “nothing for DAP’s dominance in Puchong”.

“Let’s be absolutely clear: this boycott is politically irrelevant and will not impact DAP or Yeo in any way,” he said in a Facebook post.

Pointing out that Yeo had won in the last general election with a 57,957-vote majority in Puchong, the former MCA vice-president said Umno should take action at the national level, not through a “meek divisional protest”.

He said Puchong Umno’s move would not harm or weaken Yeo, who would remain MP for Puchong with a massive mandate even without Umno’s support.

“This political purr only makes Yeo look untouchable and DAP look invincible. It makes Umno look reactive, fractured and powerless,” he said.

Following the High Court’s dismissal of Najib’s judicial review application to compel the government to allow him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest, Yeo had posted on Facebook: “Another reason to celebrate this year end”.

Her remark drew the ire of Umno leaders, including secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who said it was perhaps time for his party to review its cooperation with those who did not appreciate the party’s contributions.

Earlier today, Puchong Umno secretary Yusof Yassin said the severing of ties meant no further political cooperation between Umno and Barisan Nasional with PH within the Puchong parliamentary constituency, as well as the Seri Serdang and Seri Kembangan state constituencies.

He said the Umno division would no longer hold joint meetings, coordinate or organise political activities, community programmes or joint campaigns. It would also not collaborate in electoral strategies, planning or operations with Puchong PH.

However, Ti said the party should not “roar like a tiger in Kuala Lumpur and then whimper at the division level”.

He said Asyraf had “thundered” with his warning that Umno would not tolerate arrogance and insensitivity.

“That was the language of confrontation. That was chest-thumping. That was a political roar.

“So here’s the question: after roaring like a tiger at the national level, why is Puchong Umno left purring like a house cat?”