Telecom tower catches fire in Kuala Kangsar

IPOH : A telecommunications tower at the Telekom Malaysia Sungai Perak substation in Kampung Kelebor, Kuala Kangsar caught fire yesterday evening.

Perak fire and rescue department acting assistant director of operations Shazlean Hanafiah said after being notified of the incident at 6.36pm, a team from the Kuala Kangsar fire and rescue station was dispatched to the scene.

“The blaze was visible from the North-South Expressway (PLUS). However, our personnel were delayed in getting to the scene because the address provided was inaccurate.

“The team took about an hour to reach the location as the site was situated within a forested area and an oil palm plantation, requiring the use of a four-wheel-drive vehicle,” he said in a statement.

He said the fire was fully extinguished with the assistance of the landowner, who used fire extinguishers and stored water.

“Part of the tower was damaged in the fire, affecting several communication panels and causing service disruptions, including to Maxis. Further investigations on the tower are continuing this morning,” he said.