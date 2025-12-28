Umno Youth to hold special convention on maintaining ties with PH

The special convention will be held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur on Jan 3.

PETALING JAYA : Umno Youth will organise a special convention to determine whether the party should continue cooperating with or sever ties with Pakatan Harapan.

This comes following the refusal of DAP’s Puchong MP, Yeo Bee Yin, to apologise over a post seen as “celebrating” the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s rejection of Najib Razak’s bid for house arrest.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said the convention aims to gather input on the matter from Umno’s grassroots, who remain loyal to the party’s struggle.

“I call upon all those who are brave enough to express their views, as well as Malays who love and cherish Umno’s struggle, to attend in large numbers.

“Let us express what is in our hearts so that whatever is voiced at this convention can be brought to the party’s Supreme Council and then submitted to the president (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi),” he said in a TikTok post.

Akmal said the convention will be held on Jan 3 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, starting at 3pm.

He said the convention was prompted by Selangor Umno, which gave Yeo 24 hours to apologise, a demand that was not fulfilled.

Yesterday, Puchong Umno announced its decision to cut all ties with its PH counterpart after Yeo refused to apologise over her remark.

Yeo had posted “another reason to celebrate this year end” on Facebook on Dec 22, following the High Court’s dismissal of Najib’s application to compel the government to allow him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest.

Her remark drew the ire of Umno leaders, including secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who said it was perhaps time for his party to review its cooperation with those who did not appreciate the party’s contributions.