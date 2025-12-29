Malaysia secures RM54bil approved digital investments in Q3

The Klang Valley continues to be the focal point of digital investments, with Kuala Lumpur and Selangor attracting 88% of total investments, said MDEC.

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia recorded RM54.13 billion in approved digital investments in the third quarter of 2025, generating 21,815 high-value jobs across 402 digital companies, according to the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

MDEC said the top four sources of approved digital investments were Singapore-based investors, contributing RM25.1 billion, followed by Malaysian investors (RM17.2 billion), US investors (RM6.4 billion) and Chinese investors (RM3 billion).

“Artificial intelligence-related investments alone accounted for 8,328 jobs created, representing 38% of total projected employment, reflecting rising demand for digital professionals, data scientists, AI engineers, and specialised service talent.

“The Klang Valley continues to be the focal point of digital investments, with Kuala Lumpur and Selangor attracting 88% of total investments, amounting to RM47.8 billion and nearly 90% of the 19,417 digital jobs created, supported by mature infrastructure, strong talent concentration, and high ecosystem readiness,” it said in a statement.

Digital minister Gobind Singh Deo said the strong investment momentum reflects Malaysia’s readiness to lead in the AI era, enabling the nation to move up the value chain from being users of technology to becoming creators of globally competitive AI solutions.

“Becoming an AI nation by 2030 requires more than innovation. It demands strong digital foundations, trusted infrastructure, skilled talent, and robust global partnerships,” he said.

MDEC CEO Anuar Fariz Fadzil said Malaysia is a premier destination for both foreign and domestic AI investments, driven by its strategic position as a digital hub within Asean and a highly skilled local talent workforce.

“MDEC’s commitment to developing future-ready talent in partnership with the tech industry has created a supportive ecosystem that enables innovation, scalability, and long-term growth,” he said.

By providing targeted incentives, proactive investor facilitation, and close policy alignment, MDEC ensures a seamless investment journey while strengthening cross-border digital investment opportunities, he said.