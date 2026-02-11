McDonald’s Malaysia to invest RM1bil to expand business, create jobs

Azmir Jaafar, McDonald’s Malaysia managing director and local operating partner, said the company will spend RM800 million to open 100 new outlets and upgrade 150 existing restaurants.

KUALA LUMPUR : McDonald’s Malaysia will invest RM1 billion over the next five years to expand its business in the country and create more jobs, especially for youths.

The company’s managing director and local operating partner, Azmir Jaafar, said that of the sum, about RM600 million would be set aside to open another 100 restaurants, while RM200 million would be used to modernise 150 existing outlets.

McDonald’s currently operates more than 370 outlets nationwide.

Azmir said the remaining RM200 million had been earmarked for the digital transformation of its business.

He said the new restaurants it intended to open would create 10,000 jobs, in line with the company’s commitment to local hiring and long-term career development.

“Our growth has been built through discipline, dedication and a clear focus on investing in the areas that matter most, which are our restaurants, our people and our communities.

“As we expand further, we remain committed to creating stable jobs and real career opportunities for Malaysians nationwide,” he said at the reopening of the McDonald’s Titiwangsa drive-thru at Jalan Pahang, the first drive-thru outlet in the country, on Friday.

The refurbished outlet is also McDonald’s first Luna concept restaurant in Malaysia and the second in Asia.

Azmir said initiatives under the company’s investment plan included the expansion of the McDonald’s Vocational Academy, developed in collaboration with the human resources ministry.

He said that since 2018, more than 5,000 youths had undergone training at the academy, with over 80% of participants choosing to continue their careers with McDonald’s Malaysia.

“The initiative has also benefitted underprivileged groups, including B40 youths, persons with disabilities and Orang Asli communities.”

As part of its investment plans, he said McDonald’s Malaysia would upgrade its technology to improve operational efficiency and customer engagement, including enhancements to point-of-sale systems, digital platforms and loyalty programmes.

McDonald’s Malaysia is also investing in sustainability initiatives, including the installation of solar panels at more than 100 restaurants nationwide, with plans to extend this to another 100 outlets by the end of 2026, Azmir said.

The company is also moving towards eliminating plastic usage and has adopted recyclable materials for packaging.

“As a company committed to feeding and fostering the community, giving back is a natural and fundamental part of who we are. We are a Malaysian company, and it is important to us that our success creates a meaningful impact in the communities we serve.”