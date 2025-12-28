Youth chief laments PAS being left behind by ‘friend’

PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden said his party had sacrificed much, including giving up seats, helping in campaigns, raising funds and working day and night to help its ally win elections.

PETALING JAYA : PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden has voiced disappointment over what he described as being left behind by an ally – likely a reference to Bersatu – following the appointment of Bersatu’s Abu Bakar Hamzah as Perlis menteri besar.

Afnan, the Alor Setar MP, said PAS had always accepted friends as long as its principles were respected, and had sacrificed much, including giving up seats, helping in campaigns, raising funds and working day and night, to help its ally win elections.

“PAS was willing to set aside its own feelings to protect consensus and friendship,” he said in a Facebook post tonight.

He said PAS won the most number of seats in the 15th general election but still agreed to name a prime ministerial candidate from a coalition partner, with its MPs signing statutory declarations in support.

PAS also chose to remain silent during internal issues faced by its ally, despite pressure from the media, to avoid hurting their relationship.

“Today, that friend has chosen to walk alone, believing they are strong enough without us. That’s all right. If you want to go, go. After this, you can do everything on your own.

“Set up operations rooms, knock on doors, set up posters, hang banners, arrange ceramah locations, manage security. Do it all yourself,” he said.

Afnan said PAS has nothing to lose from its ally’s “departure”, and would continue its struggles on its own.

“Thank you for being (part of) our lives. Thank you for letting this world know what true friends are,” he said.

Afnan’s remarks are the latest in a series of social media posts by PAS leaders, including treasurer Iskandar Abdul Samad and information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, hinting at a party’s betrayal.

Shortly after Abu Bakar was sworn in as menteri besar this afternoon, Iskandar posted that “we now know their true colours”. He did not name any specific party or individual, and said it was up to the public to interpret his meaning.

Fadhli said a “friend who backstabs another has chosen to become an enemy”, while PAS central information committee member Nurul Islam Yusoff said “(PAS vice-president) Amar Abdullah was right – maintaining loyalty and friendship is difficult for Bersatu”.

Abu Bakar’s appointment came after eight Perikatan Nasional assemblymen reportedly submitted statutory declarations to the Perlis ruler withdrawing their support for PAS’s Shukri Ramli, who resigned as menteri besar on Thursday due to health reasons.