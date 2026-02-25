Sanusi rejects unity index after Kedah is placed last

Sanusi Nor urged those who doubt the level of unity in Kedah to visit the state and see for themselves.

PETALING JAYA : Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor has rejected the findings of the National Unity Index for 2025 after the state was placed last in the annual rankings.

Sanusi dismissed the score of 0.593 given to Kedah, saying it did not reflect the reality in the state, and even hinting at possible political sabotage to tarnish the state’s image in the eyes of foreign investors.

He claimed that the influx of investors Kedah was seeing – being among the top five states in terms of approved investments in the first nine months of 2025 – was partly thanks to unity and harmony.

Sanusi said investors would not be looking to do business in Kedah if there was no unity among the people.

“I do not believe in the index,” he told FMT, urging those who doubt the level of harmony in Kedah to visit the state and see for themselves.

The National Unity Index for 2025 showed that five states and federal territories scored lower than the national average of 0.701.

Kedah ranked the lowest at 0.593, followed by Perak (0.648), Kelantan (0.654), Kuala Lumpur (0.659), Selangor (0.675), Penang (0.692) and Putrajaya (0.693).

Pahang recorded the highest National Unity Index score at 0.817.

The index was calculated following a survey of 9,448 respondents aged 18 and above, involving Malays (60.3%), Chinese (19.1%), Indians (6%), Sabah Bumiputeras (8.8%), Sarawak Bumiputeras (4.4%) and others (1.4%).

The bulk of the interviewees were from urban areas at 76.7%, with 55.1% of them being men.