Anwar ticks off religious leaders who sow division

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said there are those who claim to be religious leaders, ‘but all they do is cause trouble’. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today chastised religious leaders who sow division among the multiracial community, saying it would affect not only harmony but also the country’s development.

“There are those claiming to be Muslim leaders or Hindu leaders, but all they do is cause trouble,” Anwar said at a buka puasa event here.

While he did not identify anyone in particular, his comments come in the wake of a dispute over alleged illegal houses of worship.

Anwar said while Islam is the religion of the federation and the majority of Malaysians are Muslim, the rights of other communities as well as freedom of religion are guaranteed under the Federal Constitution.

He also said he was pleased to see young leaders who focus their time and energy on nation-building instead of being preoccupied with divisive issues.

“To ensure Malaysia achieves success, we need to hold firm to the belief that good morals and positive values can build this nation.

“Otherwise, we risk being dragged into every negative issue, and there is no way a country can develop.”

Anwar said the country’s economic achievements, including encouraging growth, controlled inflation, and declining unemployment, could be affected if the people became preoccupied with communal issues.

He urged religious leaders and the public to act responsibly by spreading messages of peace and rejecting hatred.

Tolerance within the community, including respecting each other’s festivities and religious practices, must be continuously upheld, he said.