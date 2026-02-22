Hassan vows to stay loyal to PKR despite sitting out GE16

PKR’s Pasir Gudang MP, Hassan Karim, has said that he will not be contesting in the next general election.

PETALING JAYA : Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim has pledged to remain loyal to PKR and campaign for the party in the next general election, despite his decision not to defend his seat.

Hassan, 74, said he would continue working to ensure victory for PKR in Pasir Gudang “even if I am no longer contesting as a candidate” in GE16.

“I will campaign for PKR in the general election, even if I am already frail. Can’t run, I walk. Can’t walk, I use a walking stick. But betraying PKR, never,” he said in a statement.

Hassan said while his views differed with PKR’s top leadership, including party president and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, on several issues, this was normal for “an open party” like PKR.

“Leaders can come and go, but PKR is hard to replace,” he said.

His remarks come after Rafizi Ramli said he will defend Pandan in the next general election but is unlikely to do so as a PKR candidate.

Rafizi told Sin Chew Daily he has not quit PKR because of the anti-hopping law, which could trigger the loss of his seat if he leaves mid-term.

The former PKR deputy president and economy minister said he will announce his political direction in June.

Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin also claimed that Rafizi appears not interested in mending ties with the PKR leadership.