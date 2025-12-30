Larger pet-friendly signs needed, Gurney Paragon Mall told

The mayor and other representatives from the Penang City Council conducted a site visit today, during which they were briefed on Gurney Paragon Mall’s house rules. (Hunza Group pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Penang City Council today said that Gurney Paragon Mall (GPM), a pet-friendly establishment, would have to put up “larger and clearer” signs at all entrances and lifts.

The mall must also ensure that only pets weighing 15kg and below are allowed to enter, the council said.

In a statement, the council also said that these pets must be kept in a stroller or carrier at all times.

“Shoppers are only allowed to bring their pets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays,” it added.

It was responding to a social media post by a Muslim shopper who had recounted an unpleasant experience at the mall, prompting calls by Penang Amanah for the state government to review a policy on allowing pets, particularly dogs, into malls.

According to the New Straits Times, the shopper claimed to have been shocked and uncomfortable after encountering a dog in a lift. The shopper also claimed to have been unaware of the mall’s pet-friendly policy.

The council said that the mayor and other representatives from the council conducted a site visit today, during which they were briefed on the mall’s house rules by its management.

According to GPM’s rules, pets must be accompanied by their owners at all times and must wear diapers. Owners and pets are also only allowed to use specified lifts, while owners must properly dispose of their pets’ waste.

“The council also stressed that it is GPM’s responsibility to ensure that these rules are adhered to,” it said.

The council also said that it did not have specific rules on taking pets to malls but was looking into such policies.