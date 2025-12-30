Najib appeals conviction, sentence in 1MDB case

Najib Razak was found guilty of abuse of power and money laundering involving RM2.28 billion in 1MDB funds deposited into his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.

KUALA LUMPUR : Former prime minister Najib Razak has filed a notice of appeal against his conviction and sentence in the 1MDB case.

His lawyer Farhan Shafee confirmed that the notice was filed at the Court of Appeal yesterday evening.

The High Court found Najib guilty last week on four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering involving RM2.28 billion in 1MDB funds deposited into his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah sentenced the former prime minister to 15 years’ imprisonment on each of his abuse of power charges, with the sentences to run concurrently, and fined him RM13.387 billion.

For the 21 money laundering charges, Sequerah sentenced Najib to five years’ imprisonment on each charge, also to run concurrently, and ordered him to pay a recoverable sum of RM2.08 billion.

The judge ordered Najib’s jail term to begin in 2028, after he completes his six-year prison sentence in the SRC International case.