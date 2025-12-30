PAS excos in Perlis to step down, says Takiyuddin

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the party will refuse any exco post in Abu Bakar Hamzah’s new line-up.

PETALING JAYA : The political crisis in Perlis intensified today after PAS said that its elected representatives who are currently serving as exco members would resign, days after Bersatu’s Abu Bakar Hamzah was sworn in as the new menteri besar.

In a statement, the party’s secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said PAS exco members would step down from their posts in the state government in a show of solidarity with Shukri Ramli, who recently resigned as menteri besar.

He said PAS would also refuse any exco post in Abu Bakar’s new line-up.

Abu Bakar was appointed amid a political crisis in the state, which saw eight Perikatan Nasional assemblymen reportedly submitting statutory declarations to the ruler to withdraw their support for Shukri.

These included three from PAS whose memberships were subsequently terminated.

