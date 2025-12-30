Peja resigns as Perak PN chief

Ahmad Faizal Azumu said his decision was in view of Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as Perikatan Nasional chairman, announced earlier today.

PETALING JAYA : Ahmad Faizal Azumu became the latest Perikatan Nasional (PN) leader to resign from his post today, stepping down as Perak PN chairman effective Jan 1, 2026.

In a statement on Facebook, he said his decision was in view of Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as coalition chairman, announced earlier today.

“I would like to record my utmost thanks and appreciation to all the leaders and members of Perak PN’s component parties for their cooperation, support and trust in me,” he said.

Faizal’s resignation comes hours after former Johor menteri besar Sahruddin Jamal resigned as the state’s PN chief.

Muhyiddin had announced that he would step down as PN chairman effective Jan 1 after leading the coalition for over five years.

Immediately after Muhyiddin’s resignation, Azmin Ali said he would bow out as PN secretary-general and Selangor PN liaison committee chairman on Jan 1 as well.

